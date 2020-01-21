Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 22,997 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $870.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,309. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $511.00 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $842.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $820.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

