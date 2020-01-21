Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,368 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $54,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,995 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.53. 2,459,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.53. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

