Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 39,476 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,476 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $111,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

