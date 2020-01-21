Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 621 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.16% of S&P Global worth $106,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $185.08 and a one year high of $299.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

