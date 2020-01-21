Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 957 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.12% of Becton Dickinson and worth $88,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,937.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

BDX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $277.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,347. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.83.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

