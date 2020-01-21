Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 667.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,558,135. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

