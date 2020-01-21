Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 993,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.50. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.