Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $366.00 at SunTrust Banks

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $361.00 to $366.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

AVGO traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.61. 414,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

