Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $64,296,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Equifax by 33.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 705,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a one year low of $101.49 and a one year high of $153.62.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

