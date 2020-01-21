Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $9.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after acquiring an additional 276,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

