Brokerages Anticipate Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) will post $43.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $45.30 million. Independence Contract Drilling reported sales of $62.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full year sales of $202.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.12 million to $202.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.15 million, with estimates ranging from $184.55 million to $196.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Contract Drilling.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.03. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 299,723 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,173,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

