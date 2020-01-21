Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce $17.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $15.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $62.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.54 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $76.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 22,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $101,019.60. Also, VP Gregory Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.68. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.