Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TPH opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $7,178,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $5,104,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.