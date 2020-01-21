Brokerages Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of TPH opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4,222.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 614,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 600,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $7,178,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $5,104,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply