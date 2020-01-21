Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.45 Million

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report $614.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $621.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of IEX opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. IDEX has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $176.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

