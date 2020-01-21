Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.16. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Cowen reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 122.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after acquiring an additional 402,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,865,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

