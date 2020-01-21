Brokerages Expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,346. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,475 shares of company stock worth $1,099,376. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.