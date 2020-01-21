Brokerages Expect Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 4,574.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

SYBX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 396,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.61. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

