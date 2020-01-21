Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,773,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 66,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,331. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

