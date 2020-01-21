Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

