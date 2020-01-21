Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,303,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,801,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,688,000 after buying an additional 167,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 340.68%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

