BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.14 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $7,174.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

