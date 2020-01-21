Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s 7th Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 2.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.74% of Burlington Stores worth $112,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.96. The company had a trading volume of 265,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

