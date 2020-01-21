Burst (BURST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,709.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Burst has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $22,709.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,377,531 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

