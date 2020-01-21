BUZZCoin Market Capitalization Hits $342,592.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $342,592.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

