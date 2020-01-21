Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.71. 124,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.40. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

