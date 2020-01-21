CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

