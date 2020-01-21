Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.88 ($3.05).

CNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 191.70 ($2.52). 278,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.03. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.