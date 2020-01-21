Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 18,288 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 8,659,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.