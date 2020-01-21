Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 21,333 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. 5,777,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,550. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

