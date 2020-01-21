Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 4,910 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

