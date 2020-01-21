Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 9,623,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

