Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,730,000 after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,279 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

STE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 513,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,513. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $111.37 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

