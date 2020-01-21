Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

ZTS traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.93. 4,693,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $142.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

