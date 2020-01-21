Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $4,198,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 79.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 44,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.30. 648,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

