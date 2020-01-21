Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,148,000 after purchasing an additional 164,391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 578.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

