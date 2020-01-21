Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 962 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2,291.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after buying an additional 1,489,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 949,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,424. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

