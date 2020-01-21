Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 16,851 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after buying an additional 181,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after buying an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.