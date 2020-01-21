Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,135. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.