Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

