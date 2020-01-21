Callahan Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.