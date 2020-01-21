Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $93,251.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.01938853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00107604 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,339,522,151 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,198,053 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.