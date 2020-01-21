Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,279 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 48,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 457,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

