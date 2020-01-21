Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,066 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,618.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 261.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after purchasing an additional 379,992 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 612.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.