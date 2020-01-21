Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Southern by 9.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE SO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. Southern Co has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $67.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

