Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.58 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.