Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.27% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after purchasing an additional 52,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

