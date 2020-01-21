Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $119.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $119,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.