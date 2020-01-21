Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,676 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.