Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $48,144,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

