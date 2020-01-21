Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $262.26 and a 1 year high of $333.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.85 and its 200-day moving average is $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

